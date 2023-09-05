How Worried Should Fashion Be About China’s Weakened Economy?

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The wealthy may be in a mood to splurge but middle-class consumers remain cautious six months after the end of ‘zero-Covid’ policies due to mixed signals in the Chinese economy.
Luxury brands are betting on store upgrades, tax-free shopping and VIC strategies to drive sales in China, writes Pierre Mallevays.
Tiffany Ap is Senior Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and covers marketing and the critical China market.
At the latest edition of China’s top fashion week, brands adapted their designs for a more value-minded shopper as retail buyers prepared for a softer local market.
Its flagship brand struggled following the departure of its creative director but better growth was seen at other labels.
After years of outsized growth in prestige cosmetics, consumers have pulled back on the typically recession-proof category.
Luxury brands are betting on store upgrades, tax-free shopping and VIC strategies to drive sales in China, writes Pierre Mallevays.