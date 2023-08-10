How to Tap China’s Luxury Market As Recovery Falters

The Business of Fashion
Auberge Resorts Collection CMO Mike Minchin shares how an evolution of experience-driven travel and turn-key service are bolstering success in the hospitality sector — and how fashion can stand to benefit.
Higher-end fashion labels have become more prolific on the short-form video app in 2023. BoF unpacks how brands are growing buzz on TikTok.
The fashionable hotel group is set to add another five to seven Italian locations to its portfolio with the backing of new investor Aermont Capital.
Bolstered by a Covid boom that has endured long after the lockdowns ended, expensive timepieces now experience the kind of hype cycle that we more closely associate with streetwear, writes Imran Amed.