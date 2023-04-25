Luxury Braces for the Return of the ‘Daigou’

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Luxury brands could see an uplift in destinations like Dubai, Singapore and Australia’s Gold Coast as China’s second outbound tourism wave gets underway.
China’s economy is ramping up just as America’s is slowing down, giving global brands some options to navigate a downturn. That, plus what else to watch for this week.
Representatives of over 3,000 brands including Burberry and Estee Lauder descended on China’s Hainan this week to show off their latest wares, hoping to cash in on a post-Covid consumer rebound that has kicked off on the island known for its duty free shopping.
The imminent breakup of Alibaba Group underscores the importance of having a diverse channel mix in China’s online fashion market but many brands are still over-reliant on two big platforms.