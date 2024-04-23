Ganni Hires New CEO From Balenciaga

The Business of Fashion
Private equity firm L Catterton is selling its Danish fashion brand Ganni in a deal that could fetch up to $700 million, two people with knowledge of the situation told Reuters.
With new backing from the LVMH-linked private equity firm, the distinctive Danish label has its sights set on global growth.
In our in-depth case study, BoF examines how Ganni went from a niche Danish cashmere label to a cult favourite on the brink of global expansion.
Sarah Kent is Chief Sustainability Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in London and drives BoF's coverage of critical environmental and labour issues.
As the French luxury group attempts to get back on track, investors, former insiders and industry observers say the group needs a far more drastic overhaul than it has planned, reports Bloomberg.
After growing the brand’s annual sales to nearly €2.5 billion, the star designer has been locked in a thorny contract negotiation with owner LVMH that could lead to his exit, sources say. BoF breaks down what Slimane brought to Celine and what his departure could mean.
This week, more luxury brands will report first-quarter results, offering clues as to how broad and how deep the downturn is going to get.
Fashion brands are edging in on the world’s largest gathering of design professionals and their wealthy clients, but design companies still dominate the sector, which is ripe for further consolidation, reports Imran Amed.