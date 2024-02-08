Kering Sales Dip 4% in Holiday Quarter

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Robert Williams is Luxury Editor at the Business of Fashion. He is based in Paris and drives BoF’s coverage of the dynamic luxury fashion sector.
Join us for a BoF Professional Masterclass that explores the topic in our latest Case Study, “How Brands Sell Luxury to the 1%”.
The slim timepiece known for its trompe-l’oeil gold strip design is a watch-industry icon. Relaunching the model could help Richemont-owned Piaget jumpstart excitement around its watch division after years of leaning on jewellery to drive the brand’s image.
In an in-depth interview with BoF, chief executive Damien Bertrand breaks down the strategy shifts he’s put in place to unlock the uber-luxe label’s growth potential.
Imran Amed shares 4 key takeaways from our BoF Professional Case Study, ‘Selling Luxury to the 1%.’