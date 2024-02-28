Moncler’s Plan to Take Back the Mountain (And Stay at Luxury’s Summit)

The Business of Fashion
The founders of Stone Island will now own shares of Moncler Group instead of their current stake in the Ruffini family holding company.
Ahead of its first investor day in four years, the Italian outerwear giant’s chairman and CEO lays out a strategy for the future of Moncler Genius, Stone Island, M&A and more.
The executive talks about the future of the company’s Genius project, and key opportunities for growth.
With $27 million in sales in 2023, led by its strong performance in the US, Invisible Collection’s co-founder Isabelle Dubern-Mallevays shares how the luxury interiors platform is catering to this consumer cohort through its bespoke service and activations with cultural value.
Sales at Renzo Rosso’s Breganza-based fashion group have continued to climb in a rocky market for designer apparel, validating the design-led approach that was on display at the Diesel and Marni shows this week in Milan.
Model Arizona Muse joins BoF founder Imran Amed to discuss her journey to the fashion runway, the biodynamic roots of fashion and why she sees self-care as a form of environmental activism.
The scope of the celebrity singer’s new Dior deal remains unknown, but industry sources say the former brand ambassador will star in a campaign lensed by Steven Klein.