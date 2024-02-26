default-output-block.skip-main
Luxury

Moncler CEO Ruffini Will Hold 16% of Shares After Rivetti Family Invests Directly

The founders of Stone Island will now own shares of Moncler Group instead of their current stake in the Ruffini family holding company.
First quarter sales at Italian fashion group Moncler jumped by 60 percent.
The Rivetti family will become a direct shareholder in the luxury group after ending an investment agreement with CEO Remo Ruffini’s holding company Double R. (Shutterstock)
By

Moncler’s chief executive and main shareholder will be left with roughly 16 percent of the luxury group once the Rivetti family exits the holding company in a move making the company more accessible for potential bidders, analysts said.

Moncler said on Saturday the Rivetti family will become a direct shareholder in the luxury group after ending an investment agreement with CEO Remo Ruffini’s holding company Double R.

The Rivetti family, which got Double R’s shares as a result of Moncler’s acquisition of Stone Island some three years ago, currently holds a 16.5 percent stake in Double R, which in turn has a 23.7 percent stake in Moncler.

Similary, Singapore state investor Temasek said last month it would exit Double R and become a direct shareholder in the luxury group.

Temasek and Rivetti’s family, through their financial vehicles, will have a direct stake of around 4 percent each in Moncler, a company with a market valuation of around 17.6 billion euros ($19.1 billion).

The exits open up “overhang risks on both stakes,” Intesa Sanpaolo analysts said.

Moncler shares were down 2.4 percent around 10:35 GMT, in a luxury sector that was mostly negative.

“On the positive side we point out that the evolution of Moncler’s shareholders structure is increasing the group’s contestability,” the analysts added.

The Rivetti family said on Saturday it signed a three-year consultation agreement with Ruffini, which does not limit shares transfer.

Carlo Rivetti will remain a Moncler board member and chairman of Stone Island.

By Elisa Anzolin; Editing by Keith Weir

Learn more:

Remo Ruffini’s Plan for Moncler and Stone Island

Ahead of its first investor day in four years, the Italian outerwear giant’s chairman and CEO lays out a strategy for the future of Moncler Genius, Stone Island, M&A and more.

In This Article
Topics
People
Organisations

