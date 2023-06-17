Menswear’s New Groove: Casual Suiting Meets Gorpcore?

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
From casualisation to the decline of streetwear, BoF unpacks what’s driving the “unprecedented” boom in the men’s market.
Luxury brands may have pivoted away from sneakers, puffer jackets and hoodies, but new brands like Corteiz and Free The Youth are making the case for street culture’s enduring relevance in fashion.
Fragmentation is, paradoxically, the strongest through line in menswear today, writes Angelo Flaccavento.
Sales at the VF Corp.-owned brand have slipped, a sign that there may be a limit to how much its pioneering drops and collabs model can scale. But don’t count the streetwear giant out yet.
Discussions on the Olympics deal, being negotiated by Antoine, revolve around promotions focused on LVMH as a group, its two biggest fashion labels — the Louis Vuitton and Dior brands — as well as champagne.
A host of buzzy emerging designers will bring the hipster-meets-hiking trend to Italy, while heritage labels are riding high on the craze for pricey, muted style. That, plus what else to watch for this week.
The French house showcased its new Tweed-inspired high jewellery collection in London this week. CEO Frédéric Grangie sees the ‘booming’ category as a key opportunity to elevate the Chanel brand.