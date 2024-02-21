Rihanna Returns to Dior

The Business of Fashion
Robert Williams is Luxury Editor at the Business of Fashion. He is based in Paris and drives BoF’s coverage of the dynamic luxury fashion sector.
The London-based brand accelerator, a minority investor in the label since 2017, now owns 100 percent of the brand, having bought out Ross’ stake.
Designers Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen turned their hit bag into one of fashion’s most coveted items through scarcity, constant newness and a little bit of mystique.
Both labels are trying to reignite sales and push upmarket, but convincing consumers won’t be easy. Runway shows this week will be another chance to make their case. That, plus what else to watch for in the coming days.
Mytheresa may not be leaps above its struggling online luxury peers, but its sales and profit growth are still modest. The company is betting that appealing to top spending clients will keep it from suffering the same fate as its competitors.