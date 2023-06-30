Tamara Ralph’s Couture Comeback

The Business of Fashion
A representative for Quantuma Advisory, an advisory firm appointed as one of Ralph & Russo’s administrators, confirmed media reports that Retail Ecommerce Ventures (REV) acquired the British couture house’s brand and assets.
This season, fewer than half the couturiers showing in Paris are French. BoF investigates how haute couture has gone global and the opportunities for fledgling brands.
Brands are working harder than ever to forge personal relationships with top-spending clients, often earning higher margins along the way.
The cult fashion label said the UK’s tax and customs authority issued a “winding-up petition,” which would allow courts to shutter the company for failing to settle its outstanding tax obligations.
A lavish new monograph from artist François Berthoud is a spectacular reminder of what we’ve been missing, writes Tim Blanks.
The move comes as Karla Otto-owner The Independents, which acquired Bureau Betak in 2021, raises $400 million in funding to fuel ambitions to double in size by 2025.
The world’s biggest producer of luxury goods has emerged as a favourite among fund managers marketing themselves as promoters of environmental and social goals.