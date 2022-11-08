Elena Velez, Catherine Holstein Among 2022 CFDA Award Winners

The Council of Fashion Designers of America marked its 60th anniversary Monday night by honouring the next generation of American designers.

Hosted by actress Natasha Lyonne, the CFDA Awards included first-time winners Raul Lopez for American Accessories Designer of the Year, Elena Velez for Emerging Designer and Khaite’s Catherine Holstein for American Womenswear Designer. Emily Adams Bode Aujla took home American Menswear Designer of the Year for a second year in a row.

Among the nominees for American Menswear Designer was Thom Browne, who in January will become the CFDA’s next chairman, succeeding Tom Ford.

The Board of Trustees’ award was a tribute to Virgil Abloh, who died nearly a year ago at age 41 after a battle with cancer.

Other awardees included Patti Wilson, who received the Media Award in honour of Eugenia Sheppard, plus Fashion Icon Lenny Kravitz and Law Roach, the first recipient of the new Stylist Award. The Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award went to Laurie Lynn Stark and Richard Stark of Chrome Hearts. A Special Anniversary Award went to the designer Jeffrey Banks, while Martha Stewart presented the first Innovation Award to Kim Kardashian, Emma Grede and Jens Grede for Skims.

See the full list of winners below:

American Womenswear Designer of the Year: Catherine Holstein, Khaite

American Menswear Designer of the Year: Emily Adams Bode Aujla, Bode

American Accessories Designer of the Year: Raul Lopez, Luar

American Emerging Designer of the Year: Elena Velez

Fashion Icon: Lenny Kravitz

Stylist Award: Law Roach

Innovation Award: Kim Kardashian, Emma Grede, Jens Grede, Skims

The Positive Social Influence Award: Slaysians from the The House of Slay featuring Prabal Gurung, Laura Kim, Phillip Lim, Tina Leung, and Ezra William

The Environmental Sustainability Award: The United Nations

The Media Award in honour of Eugenia Sheppard: Patti Wilson

The Board of Trustees’ Award: Virgil Abloh

The Founder’s Award in Honour of Eleanor Lambert: Andrew Bolton, Wendy Yu Curator in Charge, the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art

The Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award: Laurie Lynn Stark and Richard Stark, Chrome Hearts

Special Anniversary Award: Jeffrey Banks