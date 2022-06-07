Amazon Fashion Partners with CFDA Awards

The e-commerce giant will be an official partner of the annual event, which will be held in New York on Nov. 7.

“We are particularly excited to be partnering with Amazon Fashion, a global retailer and innovative brand builder with a continuous focus on reinventing the shopping experience,” said Steven Kolb, chief executive of The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), in a statement.

This marks Amazon’s latest foray into the fashion industry after the retailer opened its first brick-and-mortar clothing store — Amazon Style — in Los Angeles in May.

The awards will be co-hosted by designers Joseph Altuzarra, founder of his namesake label, Chloé creative director Gabriela Hearst, Aurora James, founder of luxury accessories brand Brother Vellies and Proenza Schouler designers Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough.

