Richard Avedon: Simply the Best

A single year in the photographer’s career was the impetus for a spectacular new exhibition and a love letter by Tim Blanks.
From Brad Pitt bloodied to Madonna busted by the cops, the stories the photographer tells are an uncompromising, often disturbing reflection of the way he sees the world.
His redefinition of contemporary portraiture is just one facet of the young photographer’s stunning body of work, writes Tim Blanks.
Leaning into his experience as a queer Black man from South London, the photographer has become one of the most powerful imagemakers of his generation.
It is unclear whether the publication will remain in operation in the near term, sources say.
How do you shake up a homogeneous industry? The editor and the fashion activist explain why they brought a daring, dynamic vision of disability to Vogue.