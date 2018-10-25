Secrets of the Supermodel Trade

The Business of Fashion
Nine months after the rise of fashion’s own #MeToo movement casting director James Scully, Model Alliance founder Sara Ziff and supermodel-turned-activist Karen Elson take stock.
A wave of new models from the Dominican Republic are scoring major campaigns and runway gigs at fashion week. But what — or who — is really behind their unstoppable ascent?
François-Henri Pinault of Kering and Antoine Arnault of LVMH speak to BoF about their new charter to protect models. Does it go far enough?
A new docuseries on Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington and Linda Evangelista promises a long-overdue deep dive into a fabulous chapter of fashion history that wasn’t always what it seemed.
Air Afrique, a Black-owned, Paris-based collective founded by creatives Lamine Diaoune, Djiby Kebe and Jeremy Konko, will launch a new print magazine during Paris Fashion Week on June 23.
Dash Hudson chief marketing officer Kate Kenner Archibald joined BoF’s Alice Gividen to discuss the channels that matter, key strategic approaches and the metrics to measure for fashion and beauty SMEs today.
Enninful will transition to a new global advisory role, while ‘having the freedom to take on broader creative projects,’ he said in a memo to staff.