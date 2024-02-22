The Football Team That Finally Got Fashion Right

The Business of Fashion
Major League Soccer tapped streetwear designer Guillermo Andrade to be its creative advisor, hoping his cultural cachet will make the sport more popular in the US.
French footballing giant Paris Saint-Germain opened a new flagship store in New York last week, signalling its intention to become the sport’s first true fashion brand.
Fashion and football have a complicated history, but labels from Dior to Moncler now see major opportunities in the world’s most popular sport.
Daniel-Yaw Miller is Senior Editorial Associate at The Business of Fashion. He is based in London and covers menswear, streetwear and sport.
Shein and Temu’s growth is squeezing out space for other industries on air freighters, just as global firms are scrambling to find alternative logistics options due to the Red Sea disruptions.
The American big-box retailer announced its upcoming partnership with Diane von Furstenberg amid a sales slump in apparel and other discretionary categories.
The company is still well positioned to be the market leader in global luxury e-commerce, but new owner Coupang has its work cut out for it, writes Imran Amed.
Once considered the crown jewel of Britain’s retail sector, Oxford Street suffered a collapse in visitors during the pandemic and struggled to recover. New businesses are hoping to change that.