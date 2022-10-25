default-output-block.skip-main
Retail

Adidas Ends Yeezy Partnership

The German sportswear brand responded to mounting public and internal pressure to cut its lucrative ties with the celebrity following a series of antisemitic remarks.
Rapper Ye standing in front of an Adidas and Yeezy photo wall with the logos behind him.
Adidas terminates Ye partnership. (Getty Images)
By

Adidas has officially terminated its partnership with Ye, the artist and designer previously known as Kanye West, two weeks after placing the collaboration under review.

The brand’s announcement on Tuesday came as public and internal pressure to respond to antisemitic comments made by the celebrity mounted.

”Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech,” the company said in a statement. “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”

The brand said terminating the deal is expected to have a short term negative impact of up to €250 million ($246 million) on the company’s net income in 2022.

Stay tuned to BoF for updates on this developing story.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations

