BoF Insights | Can a New Investment Help eBay Build Luxury Resale Street Cred?

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The UK-based luxury resale company announced the £7.5 million ($9 million) raise Monday.
Many shoppers regard their luxury accessory purchases as assets that could appreciate in value, opening new opportunities for the luxury resale market and emphasising the importance of authentication, according to new research from BoF Insights, conducted in partnership with eBay.
Hundreds of fashion companies are looking to build their own resale channels, giving rise to a new class of B2B start-ups that aim to help them navigate the nascent industry.
Companies like The RealReal and ThredUp promised Wall Street that with scale comes profit. But operational costs and competition have kept them in the red.
Secondhand fashion has existed for decades, primarily in the form of thrift and vintage stores. However, the advent of online resale platforms in the last 15 years has led to a step change in how pre-owned fashion can be bought and sold.
The Montreal-based e-commerce retailer laid off 138 employees last week, or 7 percent of its total workforce.
The fast-fashion retailer has seen sales decline in six of the last seven months, as the novelty of its endless selection of trendy, ultra-cheap clothes wears off.
Ten years after inception, the fast-growing premium jeans maker is betting on the power of the runway.
Pandemic-related disruptions of supply chains may be dissipating, but the pressure on brands to mitigate the risks of bottlenecks is not.