BoF Insights | How to Prevent Supply Chain Headaches Turning Into a ‘Big Migraine’

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Read the latest BoF Insights report to get BoF’s perspective on the state of the fashion industry’s supply chain model, plus data-driven guidance on how companies can strengthen their supply chains in the face of pandemic and geopolitical challenges.
The final segment of the e-commerce supply chain — getting orders to customers’ homes — is often the most difficult. From warehousing to speedy delivery, BoF dissects the components of a successful shipping strategy.
As supply chains remain under pressure, garment manufacturers have an opportunity to lean into vertical integration, nearshoring and small-batch production, while seeking closer upstream and downstream collaboration, according to The State of Fashion 2023.
Ten years after inception, the fast-growing premium jeans maker is betting on the power of the runway.
The executive, a company veteran who is currently the chief operating officer of Versace, fills a role that has been vacant since last March. He’s tasked with continuing Kors’ upscale repositioning.
The digital-first basics brand known for “radical transparency” is betting a stronger stylistic point of view will help it boost performance.
Creative experiences and a less-standardised approach to operations and design have helped iconic stores like Selfridges, Liberty and Le Bon Marché resist multi-brand retail’s decline.