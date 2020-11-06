default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

Brookfield Reports Traffic and Sales Approaching Pre-Pandemic Levels

Customer traffic was as much as 70 percent of normal levels at Brookfield’s malls, with almost all tenants open, Chief Executive Officer Brian Kingston said on a conference call with analysts.
An empty Brookfield Place in Manhattan | Source: Spencer Platt/Getty Images
By
  • Bloomberg

NEW YORK, United States — One of the biggest mall owners in the US says business is coming around again.

Brookfield Property Partners LP said sales at its retail properties were “approaching normalised levels” in the third quarter — in some cases surpassing year-earlier benchmarks — as shoppers began to return after Covid-19 lockdowns lifted.

Customer traffic was as much as 70 percent of normal levels at Brookfield’s malls, with almost all tenants open, Chief Executive Officer Brian Kingston said on a conference call with analysts. Sales for retailers in certain segments, such as luxury goods and jewelry, were as much as 26 percent higher than last year’s third quarter, he said.

Malls are facing an uncertain future, squeezed between consumers’ accelerating adoption of e-commerce and a resurgence of coronavirus cases that makes indoor shopping seem risker, while raising the possibility of new government-ordered shutdowns. Even with the improvement in traffic, Brookfield only collected about 75 percent of rent due from mall tenants, contributing to a $135 million net loss for the quarter.

The company, which acquired mall owner GGP Inc. two years ago, said it expects rent collections to largely recover by next quarter.

“Many of the weaker balance sheets or more-challenged retailers have hit the wall and gone bankrupt or restructured and worked through, and we’ve taken those impairments,” Kingston said. “I think what we’re left with right now is a much stronger field of tenants, whose businesses have largely stabilized.”

Still, the company expects to shed some of its 170 malls as the pandemic widens the sales gulf between down-market or out-of-the -way properties and those that are centrally located and on the higher end, the CEO said.

A number of Brookfield’s lower-end malls are now worth less than their mortgages, according to Kingston. The company is in discussions with lenders to either hand over the keys to those properties or restructure the debt, he said.

The company’s shares fell 5.2 percent to $13.99 at 2:24 p.m. New York time. They’re down 23 percent this year.

By Ari Altstedter

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Location
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

Can Walmart Finally Crack Fashion?

The big-box retailer is revamping its apparel offering in a bid to become a style destination, a goal it’s tried — and failed — to hit multiple times before. But between a squeezed consumer and the rise of Gen-Z, this time is different, the company says.

Why Victoria’s Secret Is Bringing Sexy Back

A much-hyped image revamp has failed to win back customers. On Thursday, the company told investors about Plan B: spruce up stores, expand into new categories and bring back a bit of the old Victoria’s Secret. As one executive put it, “sexiness can be inclusive.”

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023