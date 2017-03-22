default-output-block.skip-main
Retail

Calvin Klein Owner PVH Profits Beat Wall Street Forecasts

The owner of the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands posted revenue of $2.11 billion in the period, exceeding Wall Street forecasts.
Raf Simons' first underwear and denim campaign for Calvin Klein | Source: Courtesy
By
  Associated Press

NEW YORK, United StatesPVH Corp. on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $100.7 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of $1.26 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.23 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.21 per share.

The owner of the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands posted revenue of $2.11 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.09 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $549 million, or $6.79 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.2 billion.

For the current quarter ending in May, PVH expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.58 to $1.60. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.57.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.30 to $7.40 per share.

PVH shares have risen roughly 1 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed roughly 5 percent. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $90.85, a rise of 2 percent in the last 12 months.

