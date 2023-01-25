Can Frame Denim Be a Fashion Brand?

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The multitasking entrepreneur joins BoF founder and chief executive Imran Amed to discuss the personal and professional journey that led him to co-create the category-disrupting brand Skims with Kim Kardashian.
Jens Grede and Erik Torstensson have grown their former side project into a $100 million business. Can the duo behind so many other blockbuster brands turn their own label into a global player?
Pandemic-related disruptions of supply chains may be dissipating, but the pressure on brands to mitigate the risks of bottlenecks is not.
The executive, a company veteran who is currently the chief operating officer of Versace, fills a role that has been vacant since last March. He’s tasked with continuing Kors’ upscale repositioning.
The digital-first basics brand known for “radical transparency” is betting a stronger stylistic point of view will help it boost performance.
Creative experiences and a less-standardised approach to operations and design have helped iconic stores like Selfridges, Liberty and Le Bon Marché resist multi-brand retail’s decline.