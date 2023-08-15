Can Me+Em Sell British Style to American Women?

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
As part of our series reflecting on the 2010s, BoF’s Chavie Lieber examines how a new class of digital-first, venture-backed brands pushed established players to pivot drastically — or face extinction.
As the economy weakens and funding dries up, more digital upstarts will face pressure to sell. They’ll have no trouble finding buyers – if they can prove they’re more than just another money-losing start-up.
SKYPAD, a B2B SaaS platform which offers sell-through data distribution and streamlined reporting to partner retailers like Saks and fashion brands including Robert Graham, is designed to meet industry needs around increased transparency on product performance and agility in a changeable market.
Consumers can find discounts from countless retailers year round. Getting sought-after labels to join the fray is just one way the merchandiser’s job has grown more complex.
This week will bring more readings on consumer prices from Japan, the UK and Eurozone, plus a financial update from Tapestry, fresh off its acquisition of Capri. That, plus what else to watch for in the coming days.
After two decades of investing in the science of retail, it’s time for the industry to better balance technology solutions with a deeper understanding of art, writes Doug Stephens.