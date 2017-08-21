default-output-block.skip-main
China Accuses Luxury E-retailer of Smuggling

The founder of xiu.com faces charges of smuggling goods worth $65.5 million into the country via travellers
  • Associated Press

BEIJING, China — Chinese news reports say the founder of an online luxury retailer has been charged with smuggling goods into China by having travellers pretend they were personal belongings.

The news reports Monday said Ji Wenhong of xiu.com was extradited from Indonesia to face charges of smuggling goods worth a total of 438 million yuan ($65.5 million) into China while failing to report their true value.

The reports said Ji was accused of buying designer clothing from Europe and the United States and having it shipped to Hong Kong. They said the company then arranged for travellers to carry it to the mainland in their baggage.

