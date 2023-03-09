Connecting With Consumers in Today’s Rapidly Shifting Market

The Business of Fashion
The German sportswear giant hinted it could try to sell already produced sneakers from the collaboration, but predicted its first annual loss in over three decades.
J.Crew has been burned by relying too heavily on a creative who courted fashion insiders. But then, it has also been burned by not having a creative who courted fashion insiders. Has the brand finally found a happy medium?
Brands, retailers and investors are betting on trail running, the fast-growing endurance sport, to become activewear’s next big category.
Buoyed by recent collaborations with classic American brands, the cult menswear label is finding new audiences and setting sail beyond its home turf.