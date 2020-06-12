default-output-block.skip-main
Retail

CVS Joins Walmart in Keeping Black Beauty Products out of Locked Cabinets

The practice drew criticism after a Walmart customer complained it was a discriminatory double-standard.
CVS beauty aisle | Source: Courtesy
By
  • Reuters

WOONSOCKET, United States — Drugstore chain CVS Health Corp joined Walmart Inc in announcing it will stop keeping beauty and personal care products designed for people of colour in locked display cases, after the practice drew criticism online.

In the wake of nationwide protests in the US against police brutality and racial inequality following the killing of George Floyd last month, companies have issued statements in support of the black community and set up funds to fight systematic racism.

The change in policy at both companies comes after a Walmart customer complained the practice of locking up items that cater to people of colour was discriminatory.

"We have a firm-nondiscrimination policy that applies to all aspects of our business and our product protection measures have never been based on the race or ethnicity of our customers," CVS said in an emailed statement on Friday.

The drugstore chain said it had expanded its selection of products in its textured hair and colour cosmetics categories by 35 percent over the past year to add new brands that appeal to communities of colour.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has also said it would stop keeping similar beauty and hair care products in locked cabinets, according to Associated Press. The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

By Saumya Sibi Joseph; editor: Krishna Chandra Eluri.

