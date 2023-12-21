‘Daigou’ Goes Corporate as Retailers Seek New Ways to Reach Chinese Shoppers

The Business of Fashion
Brands looking to invest in new developments and rapidly changing shopping districts across China’s major cities are scrutinising locations harder than before the economic slowdown.
This week’s round-up of global markets fashion business news also features Russian diamonds, Botswana’s gem trading investment and India’s Diwali fashion ads.
Luxury brands are betting on store upgrades, tax-free shopping and VIC strategies to drive sales in China, writes Pierre Mallevays.
This Masterclass explores how global luxury brands and retailers can adapt to China’s shifting shopping landscape.