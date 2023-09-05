Diamond Prices Are in Free Fall in One Key Corner of the Market

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Pandora A/S raised its revenue forecast on strong demand as the Danish jewellery chain expands sales of lab-grown diamonds, aiming to popularise the cheaper alternatives to mined gems.
Forty-five million American consumers will have to account for a new expense this fall as the three-year pause on student loan interest accruement ends. Retailers resilient to the shock will be those that offer a distinct assortment of products while conveying a sense of value.
Theory, the New York-based contemporary fashion brand owned by Japanese conglomerate Fast Retailing, has appointed Marco Gentile to be its new chief executive officer for the UK and Europe.
Fashion may always be chasing the next big thing, but in the sneaker market, decades-old styles dominate, which experts attribute to forces like nostalgia, the rise of hip-hop, risk-averse business strategies and a cultural obsession with recycling intellectual property.
The end of back-to-school season puts the focus on all-important holiday sales. Mixed signals on consumer spending make forecasters’ jobs even more complicated than usual. That, plus what else to watch for in the coming week.