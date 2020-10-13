default-output-block.skip-main
Retail

French Connection First-Half Sales Halve

The British retailer's results have more than tripled underlying losses compared to the same period a year earlier.
French Connection store | Source: Shutterstock
By
  • Reuters

LONDON, United Kingdom — British clothing retailer French Connection Group Plc said on Tuesday sales had halved on the back of the coronavirus crisis in the first half of the year, more than tripling its underlying loss compared to the same period a year earlier.

"This has undoubtedly been the most difficult trading period that the Group has ever faced," Chairman and Chief Executive Stephen Marks said.

By Jasmine I S; editor: Rashmi Aich.

