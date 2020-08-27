default-output-block.skip-main
Retail

Gap Reports Surprise Rise in Comparable Sales Fueled by Online Demand

Analysts had forecast a 20.97 percent fall in comparable sales, but the company reported a 13 percent rise.
By
  • Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO, United States — Apparel retailer Gap Inc reported a 13 percent rise in quarterly comparable sales on Thursday, with shoppers buying Old Navy, Athleta and Gap clothing online as the company's stores remained shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Analysts had forecast a 20.97 percent fall in comparable sales, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The San Francisco-based retailer reported a net loss of $62 million, or 17 cents per share, for the second quarter ended Aug. 1, compared to a profit of $168 million, or 44 cents per share, a year earlier.

By Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editor: Vinay Dwivedi.

