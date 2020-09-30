default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

Hong Kong Retail Slide Continued in August Amid Restrictions

Retail sales by value fell 13.1 percent from a year earlier to HK$25.6 billion ($3.3 billion).
Prada store in the Central district of Hong Kong | Source: Getty Images
By
  • Bloomberg

HONG KONG, China — Hong Kong retailers' struggles eased slightly in August even as social-distancing measures were extended to combat the latest wave of coronavirus infections in the city.

Retail sales by value fell 13.1 percent from a year earlier to HK$25.6 billion ($3.3 billion), according to a government statement. That’s better than the median forecast for a 17.5 percent decline in the period, according to economists surveyed by Bloomberg. Retail sales by volume also dropped 13.4 percent from year-ago levels, an improvement on the 23.8 percent decline in July, the report said.

The continued weakness comes after a 23.1 percent decline in July, as well as four straight months of a contraction of more than 30 percent from February through May during the initial stages of the pandemic. Hong Kong’s retailers have borne the brunt of the city’s deepening economic recession this year amid the pandemic, rising US-China political tensions and recurring protests.

The narrowing year-on-year decline was mainly the result of a low base of comparison, a government spokesman said.

“As economic conditions remain under pressure and inbound tourism is unlikely to show any swift recovery in the near term, the business environment of the retail trade will remain difficult,” the spokesman said. “Local consumption sentiment may further improve if the recent stabilisation of the local epidemic situation sustains.”

There is some cause for optimism that things may improve more in coming months. The latest wave of infections eased in August and shows further signs of subsiding, while the government has lifted some restrictions, extending hours of restaurants and allowing bars to open.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced a HK$24 billion round of relief stimulus earlier this month, which has been criticised by some economists and business leaders for its relatively small size.

By Eric Lam.

In This Article
Topics
Location

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

Can Walmart Finally Crack Fashion?

The big-box retailer is revamping its apparel offering in a bid to become a style destination, a goal it’s tried — and failed — to hit multiple times before. But between a squeezed consumer and the rise of Gen-Z, this time is different, the company says.

Why Victoria’s Secret Is Bringing Sexy Back

A much-hyped image revamp has failed to win back customers. On Thursday, the company told investors about Plan B: spruce up stores, expand into new categories and bring back a bit of the old Victoria’s Secret. As one executive put it, “sexiness can be inclusive.”

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023