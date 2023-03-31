In the Background, Inditex Heiress Sets Tone for Zara Revamp

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Zara owner Inditex said its Spring/Summer 2023 collection flew off shelves over the last six weeks but shares in the world’s biggest fashion retailer fell after it flagged higher spending on technology and automation.
Marta Ortega will start her job as chairwoman of Inditex next month with an unenviable task: dealing without Russia, the Zara owner’s second-largest market in terms of stores.
Demand for leggings and sweats may have peaked, but the pandemic’s comfort-first aesthetic is hardly dead. It’s simply mutating into something else: a yet-to-be-named category that incorporates stretch and softness into a staggering number of fashion staples, from trousers to jumpsuits.
A year after making a splash in the shapewear market, Yitty is expanding its product offering to underrepresented gender identities and ramping up its customer engagement efforts.
In an uncertain economic environment, brands are turning to their customers for investment. BoF unpacks how companies can benefit from this approach typically favoured by start-ups.
The luxury resale platform’s CEO John Korryl spoke with BoF exclusively about new revenue streams, consignment updates and other ways of reaching profitability after a decade of losses.