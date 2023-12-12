Unpacking Macy’s Surprise Buyout Offer

The Business of Fashion

Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital has made a $5.8 billion offer to take department store chain Macy’s private.
With consumers expected to buy less this holiday season, categories poised to outperform the industry include off-price and personal care. But brands can still appeal to shoppers by conveying a sense of value, whether through discounts or a point of differentiation.
Cathaleen Chen is Retail Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and drives BoF’s coverage of the retail and direct-to-consumer sectors.
Zara-owner Inditex’s earnings this week come as some analysts say the category’s best days are behind it.
This week BoF reported that Farfetch is seeking a ‘white knight’ to avoid collapse. A deal with Amazon could be the answer, writes Imran Amed.
As sportswear rivals jockey for position ahead of next year’s Paris Olympics, Adidas is aiming to stamp its brand on smaller events such as breaking, climbing, skateboarding and BMX.
