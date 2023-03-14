Mango Plans US Expansion After China Retreat

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
BoF’s data and analysis think tank, BoF Insights, reveals that Gen-Z consumers are getting comfortable with buying luxury dupes.
Secondhand sales are booming, but few retailers go it alone. Here’s what brands should consider when selecting a resale partner.
Discover best practices on how fashion companies can effectively enter or elevate their presence in the fashion resale space, with key insights from branded recommerce solutions company Trove’s inaugural report, ‘Brand Resale Index 2023,’ and BoF’s own content.
A cooldown in consumer spending hasn’t slowed momentum at luxury labels, fast fashion or off-price retailers. It’s brands stuck in the middle that are paying the price.