Mmgnet Group’s Plans to Connect and Empower the Fashion Industry

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
FC Barcelona may take its on-field kit and fan merchandise in-house after falling out with Nike. Football industry executives and rival sportswear brands will be watching its next moves closely.
Danielle Frankel has garnered cult status in recent years with unconventional pieces that can be worn to the altar — and beyond.
In the latest blow to the luxury e-commerce sector, the embattled Matches is closing down just over two months after being acquired by Frasers Group as relationships with brands have reportedly soured.
Investors are watching to see if Shein can break through the impasse — and what it means for Chinese IPOs in the US if they fail.