default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

Mulberry to Slash 25% of Workforce

The British leather goods brand, whose shares have fallen 30 percent this year, said it expected a gradual recovery sales in the medium-term.
Mulberry store | Source: Shutterstock
By
  • Reuters

LONDON, United Kingdom — British luxury brand Mulberry said on Monday it plans to cut 25 percent of its global workforce of about 1,500, seeking to reduce its cost base after demand was hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Mulberry, best known for its leather bags, said given the uncertainty over the impact and duration of Covid-19 on its business and the wider economy, it expected the recovery in sales levels over the medium term to be gradual.

The group, whose shares have fallen 30 percent so far this year, warned that even once stores reopen, social distancing measures, along with reduced tourist numbers and footfall levels, would continue to impact revenue.

"Launching a [employee] consultation process has been an incredibly difficult decision for us to make but it is necessary for us to respond to these challenging market conditions, protect the maximum number of jobs possible and safeguard the future of the business," said Chief Executive Thierry Andretta.

The majority of Mulberry's over 120 owned and partner stores across 25 countries remain closed due to national lockdowns.

However, it has reopened stores in China and South Korea, and some stores in Europe and Canada. It plans a phased reopening of its UK stores from June 15. Mulberry's online business has traded through the crisis.

The group said it was maintaining a positive dialogue with lenders to ensure it maintained a robust liquidity position. It currently has net cash on hand and its borrowing facilities remain undrawn.

By James Davey; editors:  Sarah Young and Jan Harvey

In This Article
Topics
People
Organisations
Location
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

Can Walmart Finally Crack Fashion?

The big-box retailer is revamping its apparel offering in a bid to become a style destination, a goal it’s tried — and failed — to hit multiple times before. But between a squeezed consumer and the rise of Gen-Z, this time is different, the company says.

Why Victoria’s Secret Is Bringing Sexy Back

A much-hyped image revamp has failed to win back customers. On Thursday, the company told investors about Plan B: spruce up stores, expand into new categories and bring back a bit of the old Victoria’s Secret. As one executive put it, “sexiness can be inclusive.”

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023