New Asian Shoppers Drive Japan’s Travel Retail Boom

At its annual meeting Thursday, the company confirmed plans to sell its remaining stock of Yeezy sneakers rather than destroy the merchandise. Adidas also told investors that an investigation into Ye’s workplace misconduct did not substantiate claims of harassment.
Designer Diane Von Furstenberg’s namesake brand is the latest to join the resale market. Its spin on the category includes a “Missed Connections” tab for hard-to-find pieces.
Luxury brands used to hold their fast-fashion collaborations at arm’s length, but changing consumer attitudes and new financial incentives are changing the high-low game.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. will bring its fashion show back as a feature-length film this fall after a four-year hiatus, showcasing artists and designers from around the world.