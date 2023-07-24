default-output-block.skip-main
Retail

New York Magazine Launches E-Commerce

The magazine, the latest Vox Media company to launch a retail platform, will sell branded merchandise online.
New York Magazine launches online retail platform.
The magazine, the latest Vox Media company to launch a retail platform, will sell branded merchandise online.
By
BoF PROFESSIONAL

New York magazine will launch its first retail website in collaboration with Fourthwall, an e-commerce merchandiser that helps brands create business platforms.

The shop will offer 15 items in total — caps, totes, socks, and sweatshirts branded with the slogan ‘New Yawk’ and ‘New York’ in the magazine’s iconic typeface. Two items will feature graphics from the viral Vulture package “How a Nepo Baby Is Born,” about children of celebrities.

The initial collection will include five garments created in collaboration with streetwear brand Only NY. New York and its parent company, Vox Media, plan to pursue more merch collaborations in the future.

The platform will debut on July 24, and for the first 24 hours, be exclusively available to New York subscribers. Subscribers will receive a 20 percent discount on all merchandise through Aug. 7 and will have early access to future drops.

According to Manny Getachew, New York’s vice president and general manager, the demand New York saw for pre-existing limited-edition merchandise sparked the idea of a permanent e-commerce shop. In the future, the company also plans to establish online shops for The Cut and Vulture.

“It’s also an opportunity for us to just continue to offer our most engaged readers new and exciting ways of … engaging with our brand,” said Vox Media director of communications, Aude White.

New York is just the latest Vox Media-owned brand to launch an e-commerce shop: Vox, Eater, The Verge, Polygon, Criminal, and Secret Base all already have their own storefronts.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

