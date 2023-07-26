Martine Rose on Fashion’s Football Obsession

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Fashion and football have a complicated history, but labels from Dior to Moncler now see major opportunities in the world’s most popular sport.
Gen-Z sports stars like Angel Reese and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have become unlikely ambassadors for cosmetics brands, connecting them to underserved communities. Some are even bypassing partnerships to launch beauty ventures of their own.
High-profile athletes used to make money by inking licensing deals with retailers that use their names on jerseys and shorts. Today, sports stars like Russell Westbrook and Megan Rapinoe are launching their own labels, with full financial and creative control.
The magazine, the latest Vox Media company to launch a retail platform, will sell branded merchandise online.
In a bid to reach a wider set of customers, the Johannesburg-based designer will create the team’s uniforms for the upcoming season and release fan apparel as well.
Luxury spending may be flagging, and Miami has lost some of its pandemic-era heat. But there are plenty of opportunities for fashion brands if they know where to look.
The German apparel maker takes the hip hop artist formerly known as Kanye West to court, claiming Ye used marketing funds for unauthorised purposes.