Retailers Slash Prices on More Nike Sneakers in 2024, Data Shows

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The announcement comes after the sportswear giant said sales only rose 1 percent in the three months to Nov. 30.
The world’s biggest footwear brand has struggled to fend off competition in the fast-growing running category. Earnings this week provide an opportunity to show progress.
The activewear giant has recruited Muge Erdirik Dogan, most recently president of Amazon Fashion.
After discounting its listing, the sportswear group, which also owns Arc’teryx and Wilson, became the latest big fashion company to confront the tepid US IPO market.
In a surprising shakeup Wednesday, the Swedish fast fashion chain promoted longtime executive Daniel Ervér to CEO. Critics say his lack of outside experience will make it all the more difficult for H&M to embark on a necessary transformation.
The company surprised investors with the announcement that H&M brand head Daniel Ervér will takeover from outgoing chief Helena Helmersson.
Woods has been linked with American golf brand Taylor Made since December, when the company filed a trademark for apparel, accessories and equipment, under the name ‘Sunday Red.’