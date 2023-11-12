default-output-block.skip-main
Nike Hires Amazon Fashion Executive as New Tech Chief

The activewear giant has recruited Muge Erdirik Dogan, most recently president of Amazon Fashion.
Nike women's football World Cup.
Nike women's football World Cup. (Getty Images)
By

Nike Inc. named Muge Erdirik Dogan, a longtime Amazon.com Inc. fashion executive, to be its new chief technology officer, according to an internal email reviewed by Bloomberg.

“With Muge’s deep understanding of how technology can accelerate innovation, scale processes, increase efficiency, and ultimately drive growth, I’m confident her experience and leadership will help us capitalize on the opportunity ahead while keeping the athlete and consumer at the center,” Nike Chief Executive Officer John Donahoe said in the email to staff.

Dogan spent 16 years at Amazon, during which she held roles in various consumer categories and delivery operations before she became president of Amazon Fashion in 2021. The company earlier this month announced the closure of its Amazon Style locations, two brick-and-mortar clothing stores in California and Ohio, first launched in 2022.

Nike has been focused on selling more merchandise directly to consumers online rather than through stores. Nike did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Learn more:

How Retro Sneakers Took Over Fashion

Fashion may always be chasing the next big thing, but in the sneaker market, decades-old styles dominate, which experts attribute to forces like nostalgia, the rise of hip-hop, risk-averse business strategies and a cultural obsession with recycling intellectual property.

