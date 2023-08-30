How Retro Sneakers Took Over Fashion

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Brands like Asics, Hoka and Salomon have by some measures elbowed out basketball shoes as the secondhand market’s hottest sneakers.
The instant access to information and products provided by the internet is changing how we adopt trends and signal status, argues author W. David Marx in “Status and Culture,” leaving us worse off for it.
Brands, retailers and investors are betting on trail running, the fast-growing endurance sport, to become activewear’s next big category.
Marc Bain is Technology Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. He is based in New York and drives BoF’s coverage of technology and innovation, from start-ups to Big Tech.
Theory, the New York-based contemporary fashion brand owned by Japanese conglomerate Fast Retailing, has appointed Marco Gentile to be its new chief executive officer for the UK and Europe.
The end of back-to-school season puts the focus on all-important holiday sales. Mixed signals on consumer spending make forecasters’ jobs even more complicated than usual. That, plus what else to watch for in the coming week.
The England goalkeeper Mary Earps’ penalty save in the Women’s World Cup final was one of the most nail-biting moments of the tournament, and there was a public outcry from fans when Nike refused to sell replicas of her green jersey.
The apparel company is betting its new CEO, Richard Dickson, can emulate the success he found at Mattel.