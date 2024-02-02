How Nike Ran Off Course

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The sportswear giant is quietly returning to third-party stores six years after it first announced a pivot toward direct channels. But this isn’t a reversal of priorities as much as it is an evolution of Nike’s distribution strategy, analysts say.
Brands like Asics, Hoka and Salomon have by some measures elbowed out basketball shoes as the secondhand market’s hottest sneakers.
The brand’s quirky running sneakers are no longer a novelty as rivals like Nike, Adidas and On launch similar styles. Yet sales continue to soar as consumers embrace its winning formula of comfort, versatility and unconventional looks.
Daniel-Yaw Miller is Senior Editorial Associate at The Business of Fashion. He is based in London and covers menswear, streetwear and sport.
We’re in the thick of earnings season, with over a dozen major fashion and beauty companies reporting their quarterly and full-year results. Here’s which ones to watch out for, and why.
The trend marks a break from the past, when Nike retailers enjoyed the ability to sell through their Nike inventory at full price.
After discounting its listing, the sportswear group, which also owns Arc’teryx and Wilson, became the latest big fashion company to confront the tepid US IPO market.
In a surprising shakeup Wednesday, the Swedish fast fashion chain promoted longtime executive Daniel Ervér to CEO. Critics say his lack of outside experience will make it all the more difficult for H&M to embark on a necessary transformation.