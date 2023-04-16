default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

Pangaia to Cut up to a Third of Jobs in Swiss Move

The brand will cut as many as 50 jobs as it moves its headquarters from London to Switzerland.
Pangaia has ambitions to serve as a material innovation hub for other fashion brands, but the brand is best known for its brightly-coloured loungewear.
Pangaia has ambitions to serve as a material innovation hub for other fashion brands, but the brand is best known for its brightly-coloured loungewear. (Getty Images)
By

Fashion start-up Pangaia is planning to move its headquarters from London to Switzerland in a restructuring that could cost as many as 50 jobs — roughly a third of the company’s workforce.

The changes are intended to streamline operations and improve efficiency that has been lost as the company has grown, Pangaia said in an internal email seen by BoF.

The planned job cuts are the latest in a wave of layoffs to hit the industry as brands grapple with an increasingly challenging economic climate. The news was first reported by The Times.

Once fashion’s hottest start-up, Pangaia has struggled to sustain the commercial momentum generated early on by its pandemic-friendly loungewear.

The company swung to an operating loss of $41.5 million in 2021 amid slowing sales and rising investment, according to public accounts filed in February. Ambitions to establish the company as an eco-innovation hub selling services to the rest of the industry remain nascent.

Pangaia did not respond to a request for comment. The company told BoF last month that it expects its fashion business to be profitable this year, while in the long-term its innovation services are intended to become the larger part of the business.

Further Reading

Pangaia Won Over Consumers. Can It Do the Same for Businesses?

After generating $75 million in revenue in 2020 while staying profitable, the company needs to move beyond the pandemic uniform it helped to define in order to sustain its growth. In exclusive interviews with company executives, BoF examines Pangaia’s growth challenges and opportunities in B2B.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

BoF LIVE | The Evolving Art of Luxury Experiential Retail

On Thursday, April 20 at 17:00 BST / 12:00 EDT, please join BoF’s Director of Research & Analysis Diana Lee, along with Andrew Lutfy, chief executive of real estate developer Carbonleo and visionary of upcoming shopping district Royalmount; David Gester, chief development officer of L Catterton Real Estate; as they unpack what it takes for brands and retailers to thrive and explore the research findings along with our newly published report, The Evolving Art of Luxury Experiential Retail.

How to Manage Cash in a Downturn

In an uncertain economy, brands must be as efficient as possible, protecting margins by eliminating non-essential costs, reducing SKUs and negotiating with suppliers.

view more

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
The Complete Guide to Managing Markdowns
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Accessibility Statement.
The Complete Guide to Managing Markdowns