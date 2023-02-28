Parade Inks Target Partnership

The Business of Fashion
Earnings from a host of mall brands will offer a clear picture of the strength of US retail sales. That, plus what else to watch for this week.
While job losses aren’t happening at the same pace as in Silicon Valley, retailers facing slowing demand and rising operating costs are starting to make cuts.
The store will reportedly house beauty and fragrance, further cementing the area as a hotspot for luxury.
Although Uniqlo is a fixture in shopping streets of New York, parent Fast Retailing Co. is giving its flagship clothing brand a hefty marketing budget to reach Iowa and Texas.