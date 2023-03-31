The Athleisure-fication of Everything

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Much like denim before it, activewear is increasingly being integrated into daily attire and going premium.
Brands are nudging consumers away from the comfy clothing that they purchased at the onset of the pandemic. But stretchy fabrics and elastic waistbands aren't going anywhere.
A slowing demand for leggings has given way to the rebound of the denim sector, driven by Millennial desire for retro styles, customised product and technical fabrics.
A year after making a splash in the shapewear market, Yitty is expanding its product offering to underrepresented gender identities and ramping up its customer engagement efforts.
In an uncertain economic environment, brands are turning to their customers for investment. BoF unpacks how companies can benefit from this approach typically favoured by start-ups.
The luxury resale platform’s CEO John Korryl spoke with BoF exclusively about new revenue streams, consignment updates and other ways of reaching profitability after a decade of losses.
Join us on Thursday, April 13 at 16:00 BST / 11:00 EDT for a special #BoFLIVE Masterclass unpacking our latest case study The Complete Guide to Managing Markdowns with BoF retail correspondent Cathaleen Chen.