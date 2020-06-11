default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

Report: JD to Raise $3.9 Billion in Hong Kong Listing

The e-commerce company priced 133 million new shares at HK$226 each, according to people familiar with the matter, making it the second-largest listing this year after Beijing-Shanghai High Speed Railway.
JD.com warehouse staff | Source: Shutterstock
By
  • Bloomberg

BEIJING, China — China's No. 2 online retailer JD.com Inc. raised HK$30.1 billion ($3.9 billion) in its Hong Kong share sale, people familiar with the matter said, cementing the world's second-biggest listing this year.

The company priced 133 million new shares at HK$226 each, according to the people, asking not to be identified as the information isn’t public. The price represents a 3.9 percent discount to the Nasdaq-listed JD’s closing price of $60.70 per share on Wednesday. JD trades in the US via American depositary receipts, one of which represents two ordinary shares.

JD’s shares are slated to begin trading in Hong Kong on June 18, which coincides with its largest annual online sales event. A representative for the company declined to comment.

At $3.9 billion, JD’s Hong Kong share sale is this year’s second-largest globally, after Beijing-Shanghai High Speed Railway raised $4.3 billion in January, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. First-time share sales slowed worldwide earlier this year as the coronavirus caused markets to slump and issuers put their listing plans on hold. But activity has been roaring back recently, and last week was the busiest for IPOs in 2020.

NetEase Inc., China’s biggest gaming company after Tencent Holdings Ltd., delivered a solid debut in Hong Kong on Thursday, which bodes well for a growing line-up of Chinese tech giants looking to list closer to home. NetEase soared as much as 9.9 percent.

Escalating tensions between Washington and Beijing are increasing risks for Chinese companies like JD and NetEase that are seeking to broaden their investor base. Washington has threatened to curtail Chinese companies’ access to US capital markets and promised tougher oversight of their financial reporting, particularly after once high-flying Luckin Coffee Inc. crashed amid an accounting scandal. There have also been fears over the impact of national security legislation set to be imposed on Hong Kong, which has seen the resumption of protests in the city.

The listings of JD and NetEase follow Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s $13 billion stock sale in the city last year. Hong Kong lost many of the largest tech corporations to US bourses because it didn’t allow dual-class share voting at the time — a requirement that has since been relaxed.

Bank of America Corp., UBS Group AG and CLSA Ltd. are joint sponsors of JD’s Hong Kong share sale.

By Julia Fioretti, Manuel Baigorri and Vinicy Chan

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Location

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

Can Walmart Finally Crack Fashion?

The big-box retailer is revamping its apparel offering in a bid to become a style destination, a goal it’s tried — and failed — to hit multiple times before. But between a squeezed consumer and the rise of Gen-Z, this time is different, the company says.

Why Victoria’s Secret Is Bringing Sexy Back

A much-hyped image revamp has failed to win back customers. On Thursday, the company told investors about Plan B: spruce up stores, expand into new categories and bring back a bit of the old Victoria’s Secret. As one executive put it, “sexiness can be inclusive.”

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023