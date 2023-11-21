Saks Owner Raises $340 Million After Retailer Didn’t Pay Vendors For Months, Sources Say

The Business of Fashion
While small fashion labels have little recourse when it comes to collecting their bills, there are tactics they can use to build leverage — or at least mitigate losses.
Creative experiences and a less-standardised approach to operations and design have helped iconic stores like Selfridges, Liberty and Le Bon Marché resist multi-brand retail’s decline.
After a year of dismal sales growth, closures and bankruptcies, the multi-brand retailers still standing continue to face an uphill battle. Where’s the hope?
Cathaleen Chen is Retail Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and drives BoF’s coverage of the retail and direct-to-consumer sectors.
Growing demand for lookalike products, coupled with a pullback in spending due to inflation, is cutting in to sales of some trendy, big-name products.
Shoppers are still reeling from inflation, even as pricing pressures are easing. Brands may need to offer deeper markdowns to ensure strong holiday sales.
Through six-figure events, influencer trips and merch releases, brands are betting big on F1′s hotly anticipated answer to the Super Bowl.
The Varese-based fashion brand is moving into lifestyle and doubling down on its sustainability efforts, innovative materials and international expansion while seeking to retain its Italian, family-oriented heritage. BoF sits down with CEO Andrea Dini to understand how the brand is future-proofing for success.