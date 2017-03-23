default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

Shoe Carnival Reports Fourth Quarter Loss

Shoe Carnival shares have declined 8 percent since the beginning of the year.
Source: Shoe Carnival
By
  • Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS, United States —  Shoe Carnival Inc. on Thursday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $920,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Evansville, Indiana-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 7 cents per share.

The footwear retailer posted revenue of $234.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $23.5 million, or $1.28 per share. Revenue was reported as $1 billion.

Shoe Carnival expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.45 to $1.54 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion.

Shoe Carnival shares have declined 8 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $24.81, a drop of nearly 7 percent in the last 12 months.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Location
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

Can Walmart Finally Crack Fashion?

The big-box retailer is revamping its apparel offering in a bid to become a style destination, a goal it’s tried — and failed — to hit multiple times before. But between a squeezed consumer and the rise of Gen-Z, this time is different, the company says.

Why Victoria’s Secret Is Bringing Sexy Back

A much-hyped image revamp has failed to win back customers. On Thursday, the company told investors about Plan B: spruce up stores, expand into new categories and bring back a bit of the old Victoria’s Secret. As one executive put it, “sexiness can be inclusive.”

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023