Shoe Carnival Reports Fourth Quarter Loss

INDIANAPOLIS, United States — Shoe Carnival Inc. on Thursday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $920,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Evansville, Indiana-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 7 cents per share.

The footwear retailer posted revenue of $234.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $23.5 million, or $1.28 per share. Revenue was reported as $1 billion.

Shoe Carnival expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.45 to $1.54 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion.

Shoe Carnival shares have declined 8 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $24.81, a drop of nearly 7 percent in the last 12 months.