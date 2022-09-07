Simon Miller Launches Footwear Capsule With Tommy Dorfman

Simon Miller, the Los Angeles-based brand known for its colourful bags, knits and chunky shoes informed by a Y2K aesthetic, is launching a size-inclusive footwear collection with actress, model and director Tommy Dorfman.

The drop will include some of Simon Miller’s signature styles like the High Raid Boot, Bubble Clogs and High Mojo Boot in limited edition colours and extended sizing up to women’s EUR 45 (equivalent to a US 15), ranging from $445 to $680. Starting on Sept. 7, the line will be available on Simon Miller’s site, Ssense and in Dover Street Market.

“This collaboration came from years and years and years of frustration from not having shoes I wanted to wear in my size, even prior to transitioning,” said Dorfman.

The former “13 Reasons Why” star has had a banner year in fashion — bagging a Mother’s Day campaign with Coach, attending her first Met Gala, fronting New York downtown stablemate Collina Strada’s Fall 2022 collection and posing for Amazon Luxury Stores. A desire to do something innovative, new and useful inflected her collaboration with Simon Miller, and her approach to the industry at large — where she has big ambitions.

“I don’t have an interest in working on something that isn’t adding a clear sense of value to the world, especially if it’s in commerce because it’s so over-saturated,” said Dorfman. She’s working on a trans-inclusive lingerie line to launch next summer.

Founded in 2008 as a men’s denim brand, Simon Miller has since morphed into a lifestyle brand — focused on womenswear and accessories under the leadership of creative director and chief executive Chelsea Hansford. Its chunky bubble clogs and knee high boots have become fashion favourites, worn by the likes of Bella Hadid. Dorfman appreciated the high-end-but-approachable brand’s price point — a pair of bubble clogs costs $455 to $575— and the fact that the shoes can be worn day-to-day; she wore a pair of custom boots from the brand for eight hours of Met Gala after parties.

Dorfman said the collaboration came about organically. First, she started wearing the brand’s clothes, then began exchanging messages with Hansford, which led to Simon Miller making custom shoes for Dorfman before the two decided on a partnership.

As a trans woman, she felt it was important to work with a brand led by a woman, for women to help bridge the gap between trans women, cis women, men and non-binary people who will buy the product. She hopes it will serve as proof of concept for other brands and mark the beginning of her fashion product-making, both with Simon Miller, and labels willing to champion inclusivity and re-evaluate their product mix for a greater number of people.

“I think prioritising trans bodies like mine is important to the whole world … I want cute things that work for me and that don’t feel like they’re wearing me, and that I don’t have to contort my body for them, but feel like they are made and tailored to what makes my body unique,” said Dorfman. “Because my body isn’t unique, frankly.”