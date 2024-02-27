Stephen Curry Is Battling the Clock to Win Over Sneaker Fans

The Business of Fashion
High-profile athletes used to make money by inking licensing deals with retailers that use their names on jerseys and shorts. Today, sports stars like Russell Westbrook and Megan Rapinoe are launching their own labels, with full financial and creative control.
Under Armour Inc. is launching a brand with basketball superstar Stephen Curry, aiming to achieve some of the same success that Nike Inc. found with
Under Armour is counting on footwear to help fuel its next wave of growth, and Curry — a National Basketball Association star who plays for the Golden State Warriors — is central to those efforts.
While GU, with slightly lower prices than Uniqlo and clothes aimed at younger clientele, has a solid presence in Japan, it’s less known in other major markets. Building its presence abroad is part of Fast Retailing founder Tadashi Yanai’s push to “become a true global player,” by first doubling annual profit to ¥5 trillion within a few years.
The deal will inject new capital into the New York-based preppy streetwear brand, allowing it to expand its women’s assortment and move into a bigger flagship in Manhattan.
The best stores don’t just serve as billboards or customer touchpoints —they’re a stable and lucrative revenue stream. As younger consumers have embraced in-store shopping despite their digital native instincts, the value of stores is undeniable. Running an effective store requires choosing the right location, understanding its sales potential and making sure it serves its local clientele.